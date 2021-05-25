AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $52.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,086,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $32.62 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.49.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

