AAX Token (AAB) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $261,129.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

