Aavegotchi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.33 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002821 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $30.33 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.00917433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.70 or 0.09744597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,770,523 coins and its circulating supply is 37,290,559 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

