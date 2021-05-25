Aaron Wealth Advisors Has $12.56 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.71. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.