975 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.93 and its 200-day moving average is $188.08.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $253,539.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,932.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock worth $3,419,200 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
