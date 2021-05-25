975 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.93 and its 200-day moving average is $188.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $253,539.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,932.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock worth $3,419,200 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

