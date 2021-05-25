$94.86 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce $94.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $558.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $354.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $126,001.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,669.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,936,842. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.