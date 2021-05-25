86,918 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,000. Snap-on comprises 3.1% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.16% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.04. 3,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,722. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

