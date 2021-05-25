72,600 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of WOOD opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.