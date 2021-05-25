$685.79 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce $685.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $526,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $781,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total value of $117,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $24,303,023. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $336.46. 259,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.35. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $339.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

