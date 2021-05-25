668 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.87.

DE stock opened at $359.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.49. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

