6,367 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.