$596.75 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post sales of $596.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.60 million and the highest is $609.10 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,334. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 932.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $167,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.