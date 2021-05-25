4,917 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $330,525,000. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

