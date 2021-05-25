4,720 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,080,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

