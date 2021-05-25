$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report sales of $451.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of JBT traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,904. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

