44,465 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock valued at $191,034,770 in the last 90 days.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.