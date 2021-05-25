$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $458,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $566,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 92.3% in the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.15. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

