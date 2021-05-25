$4.04 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 389,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 269,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,764. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

