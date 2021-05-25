3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems’ latest financial results reflect robust performance from the healthcare division amid coronavirus-led disruptions. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental and medical applications end-market. Moreover, rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns is a positive. Cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Nevertheless, industrial division is still witnessing weakness as demand is yet to fully recover from pandemic-induced economic and business disruptions. Additionally, unfavorable sales mix and increased investments are hurting margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

