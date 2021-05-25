$385.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $385.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.00 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $350.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

