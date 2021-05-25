$381.63 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce sales of $381.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $148.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after buying an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $20,236,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.