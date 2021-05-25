3,204,534 Shares in Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,204,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,692,000. Hartford Core Bond ETF comprises 14.3% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned approximately 82.17% of Hartford Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

HCRB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

