$32.30 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report $32.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $134.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 177,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,959. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.69.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

