304,065 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

