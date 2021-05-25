$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.86. 3,655,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

