$282.60 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $282.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $287.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $284.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE PB traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 321,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,552,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

