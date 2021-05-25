2,750 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $190.46 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $99.97 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.19.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

