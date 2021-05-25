$269.41 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post sales of $269.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.90 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.63. 526,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,720. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.