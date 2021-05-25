$26.86 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce sales of $26.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 359.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,860,417. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.54. 617,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 267.58 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

