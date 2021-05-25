2,518 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

