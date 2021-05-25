21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-$227.42 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. 2,953,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,470. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

