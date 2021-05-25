204,210 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,637,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 255,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,220.1% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 203,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 187,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85.

