$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 109,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.