$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,485. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

