1World (1WO) Market Cap Tops $3.33 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, 1World has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $9,826.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00067810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.89 or 0.00948723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.59 or 0.09864014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

