1ST Source Bank Sells 490 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

