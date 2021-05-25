1ST Source Bank Sells 450 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.