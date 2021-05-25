1ST Source Bank Sells 120 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

