1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 193,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMO opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

