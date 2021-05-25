1ST Source Bank Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $318.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

