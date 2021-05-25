1ST Source Bank Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,558,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $96.63.

