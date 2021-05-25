1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,876 shares of company stock worth $21,983,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

