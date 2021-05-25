1inch Achieves Market Capitalization of $457.69 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, 1inch has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One 1inch coin can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00007211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a market capitalization of $457.69 million and $157.28 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00933327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.70 or 0.09878179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,510,518 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.