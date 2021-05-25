18,549 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,992 shares of company stock worth $12,097,902 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

GO stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.38. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.