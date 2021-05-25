$175.06 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $175.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the lowest is $173.12 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

