17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-$100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

17 Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 12,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $900.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

