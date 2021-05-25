17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE YQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 5,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

