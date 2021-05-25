17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE YQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 5,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.
