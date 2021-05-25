1,551,813 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,551,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ZIM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 7,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

