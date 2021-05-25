1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.12 ($33.08).

ETR:DRI opened at €26.50 ($31.18) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.47.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

