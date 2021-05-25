13,384 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

